Vote today on renaming Chicago Ave. in honor of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - The Minneapolis City Planning Commission plans to vote on renaming two blocks of Chicago Avenue to George Perry Floyd Jr. Place.
The name change would rename the avenue from 37th Street to 39th Street. Floyd died at the intersection of 38th Street on May 25. The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue has been home to a memorial for Floyd, which is an open street, with a public right of way.
The vote on the commemorative name change is planned for Monday at 4:30 p.m.
