Back to school safety tips amid pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As students may return to in person classes, health officials advise parents to prepare children for extra safety precautions against COVID-19.
Mankato Clinic Pediatrician, Dr. Katie Smentek says a good start would be preparing your child for mask-wearing for longer periods of time and to practice 20-second hand washing with the use of songs like Happy Birthday.
“Also encouraging them to use hand sanitizer on a regular basis, once they use it let it dry. One thing that might be helpful is showing kids what 6 feet looks like maybe taking out a tape measurer or hula hoop to help them really visualize what 6 feet is,” said Smentek.
In addition, Smentek stresses the importance of having kids stay home this school year if they are feeling sick and to make sure your children are up to date with vaccines
