FarmFest 2020 starts Tuesday

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota FarmFest 2020 kicks off Tuesday, featuring virtual forums to discuss and debate the current state of agriculture.
Forums begin at 9:00 a.m. and will wrap up Thursday afternoon recognizing the Farm Family of the Year.
Despite the virtual shift due to the pandemic, political candidate forums will still happen. Democratic Senator Tina Smith and her Republican opponent Jason Lewis will discuss ag policies today at 11:00 a.m.
Congressional forums will take place tomorrow. Minnesota’s First District candidates (Rep. Jim Hagedorn and DFL challenger Dan Feehan) will hold their forum at 1:00 p.m.
For registration information and the full slate of events, find this story on our website.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.