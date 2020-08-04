Firefighters battle large fire near Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Firefighters in St. Paul spent the morning battling a large fire that engulfed a building that was under construction in the city’s downtown.
The building is the Seven Corners Gateway site, an apartment building, and a hotel complex located near the Xcel Energy Center. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says several streets and interstate ramps in the vicinity were closed. There are no reports of injuries and no details on the cause have yet been released.
