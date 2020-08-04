GreenSeam event highlights agribusiness accomplishments

“I think as Will Rogers had said, a farmer has to be an optimist or he wouldn’t be a farmer. That’s a little bit about what we are doing here today at Green Seam. We thought it was time to maybe say, okay there’s a lot of troubles going on in the country, but here in the GreenSeam region, we go to work every day, we are proud of what we are doing and we want to celebrate with all our farmers and agribusiness people all that’s good about our region and what we are doing,” said GreenSeam Chairman Gary Koch.