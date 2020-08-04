GreenSeam event highlights agribusiness accomplishments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — GreenSeam held a special presentation at Franklin Rogers Field to celebrate area agriculture.
The event titled “Ag Makes the World Go Round” served as an opportunity for GreenSeam to recognize accomplishments with their agribusiness partners and share an update on their program work and plans for the future.
“I think as Will Rogers had said, a farmer has to be an optimist or he wouldn’t be a farmer. That’s a little bit about what we are doing here today at Green Seam. We thought it was time to maybe say, okay there’s a lot of troubles going on in the country, but here in the GreenSeam region, we go to work every day, we are proud of what we are doing and we want to celebrate with all our farmers and agribusiness people all that’s good about our region and what we are doing,” said GreenSeam Chairman Gary Koch.
In addition, various GreenSeam investors were present with booths, having conversations with attendees on their business and work with the organization.
Social distancing and mask usage was encouraged during the event, with hand sanitizing stations in place.
