Highway 93 set to reopen after long closure

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that Highway 93 between the south side of Henderson and U.S. Highway 169 will reopen at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The road has been closed for approximately nine days after heavy rains on July 26 caused the Rush River to rise, causing the highway to become flooded.
Highway 93 is the final highway in the region to reopen after flooding.
This stretch of roadway has closed five times already this year, according to MnDOT. The highway was also closed once each month in March, April, May and June.
