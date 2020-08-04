Judge extends absentee ballot rules for general election

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A Ramsey County judge extends changes in Minnesota’s absentee ballot rules to the November general election.
The agreement approved yesterday allows Minnesota voters to submit their mail-in or absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 general election without witness signatures.
Election officials also will count ballots that arrive within seven days of the election, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.
Last month DFL Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon approved similar election rules for the Aug. 11 primary.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.