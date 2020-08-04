MDH: four additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 606 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 606 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 57,162.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,620. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,233.
There are 50,426 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 31, both ICU hospitalizations and total hospitalizations are up. There are 328 people hospitalized, 159 in ICU.
5,346 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,078,695.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 46,020 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
33,952 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 885.
491,939 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.