Minnesota Department of Agriculture doubles max amount for loan program

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture makes an effort to help nontraditional farmers start or expand their business.
This year the Minnesota Legislature appropriated funds to double the maximum loan amount for the Pilot Agricultural Microloan Program from $10,000 to $20,000.The program can be used for working capital, including annual costs such as seed, feed, and land rent or equipment and other farm asset purchases.
To see eligibility requirements or to apply, visit www.mda.state.mn.us/pilot-agricultural-microloan-program.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.