MSHSL pushing some fall sports back to spring, others set to return

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSHSL Board of Directors discussed the return of high school sports this fall. After meeting with the Return to Participation Task Force, the group voted to push back some sports to the spring including football and volleyball.
Those two sports will have a season that goes from March-May with a shortened season.
Soccer will take place this fall with a shortened schedule. Teams will only be able to play one to two games per week. No scrimmages will be allowed and all games will be local. The season is set to start on August 17th. Postseason will be determined later.
Individual sports such as tennis, cross country and swimming/diving will return this fall, but with a shortened season. Teams in those sports will also be limited on travel and the number of fans allowed at those events. There also won’t be any large meets or invites for those sports with a maximum of two teams per event for tennis and swimming/diving and a maximum of three teams per cross country meet. Teams are allowed to compete in 1-2 events each week.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.