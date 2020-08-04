North Kato Magazine puts spotlight on community

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new publication highlights all the city of North Mankato has to offer. North Kato Magazine just hit mailboxes.
It’s the brainchild of Natasha Weis, who is well known for her work with River Valley Woman. This magazine is her first project under her own publishing company, Luxe Quarterlies. The idea came from a conversation Weis had with North Mankato City Manager John Harrenstein. The magazine can be summed up in one word: community.
“It’s a beautiful community and it’s crazy how many people don’t realize it is its own population, it is its own city on the map. So we want to be North Mankato proud, and really just brand community and commerce together quarterly,” says Weis.
The magazine is free, and it will go into every mailbox and be available at businesses throughout North Mankato. Weis may expand with similar publications in other communities in the future.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.