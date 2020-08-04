Officials lift no-wake restriction on Lake Washington

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, effective immediately, the no-wake restriction will no longer be enforced on Lake Washington.
The decision to enforce the no-wake restriction came after heavy rains in southern Minnesota on July 25 and 26 raised water levels on Lake Tetonka, Lake Sakatah and Lake Washington.
The no-wake restrictions for Lake Tetonka and Lake Sakatah were lifted on Saturday, Aug. 1.
A no-wake restriction means watercraft must be operated at the slowest speed possible, but never achieving speeds greater than 5 mph, to maintain steerage.
