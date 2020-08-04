Officials lift no-wake restriction on Lake Washington

Officials lift no-wake restriction on Lake Washington
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday no-wake restrictions will be enforced effective immediately on three area lakes. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Jake Rinehart | July 28, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 4:36 PM

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, effective immediately, the no-wake restriction will no longer be enforced on Lake Washington.

The decision to enforce the no-wake restriction came after heavy rains in southern Minnesota on July 25 and 26 raised water levels on Lake Tetonka, Lake Sakatah and Lake Washington.

The no-wake restrictions for Lake Tetonka and Lake Sakatah were lifted on Saturday, Aug. 1.

A no-wake restriction means watercraft must be operated at the slowest speed possible, but never achieving speeds greater than 5 mph, to maintain steerage.

Le Sueur County Press Release - July 28th, 2020

Posted by Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.