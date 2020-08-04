Redwood Falls Police investigate vehicle in lake

Authorities say they responded to a report of a vehicle in the lake at Perks Park just after 4:00 p.m. yesterday. They arrived to find the car unoccupied. Witnesses reported seeing a man walking away from the park shortly before officers arrived but they were unsure if he was connected to the incident. No one reported seeing the vehicle go into the lake. Officers contacted the registered owner of the vehicle who reported selling it to an unknown male several weeks ago.