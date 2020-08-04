UPDATE: missing Bird Island woman found safe

BIRD ISLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says Margaret Gartner, reported missing on Tuesday, has been found safe.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone that contacted their office regarding Gartner.
ORIGINAL STORY:
BIRD ISLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Renville County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating a missing woman.
Authorities say 53-year-old Margaret Gartner Steffel, of Bird Island, was last seen in the city of Bird Island on July 28. Officials say she was driving her 2015 white Dodge Ram with Minnesota license plate number BNL 805.
Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Renville County Sheriff’s Office by calling (320) 523-1161.
