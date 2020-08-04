What safety precautions to expect at the polls in St. Peter

”Certainly keeping the voters safe is going to be a major priority for them,” said St. Peter election official Barbara Luker. “So each voter will be given a pen when they get their ballot. That pen will only be used by that voter, and then when it’s returned it will be sanitized before it’s handed onto another voter. In addition they will use secrecy sleeves that are Manila folders that will only be used once, so one voter per secrecy sleeve and then that’s not used again.”