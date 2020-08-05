Child riding bicycle hospitalized after being struck by car

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A child is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.
Authorities say the driver, a 21-year-old woman from New Ulm, was going northbound on North Fourth Street in downtown Mankato just before 8:00 p.m. when she struck the 7-year-old boy on his bicycle.
“The boy riding the bicycle was going west on rock street and didn’t stop. Then went out into the roadway,” says Daniel Schisel from Mankato Public Safety.
The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Details on his condition have not been released. Police also confirm the driver of the vehicle was not hurt. No citations were issued following the accident.
