City of Blue Earth encourages small business to apply for CARES Act Loans

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Blue Earth has received more than $241,000 through the Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Blue Earth's City Council had a meeting Monday to decide how to spend the money.
A portion will go to city departments and some to reimbursing expenditures made for COVID-19 related items, and to small business grant programs.
The grant application process for businesses opens Aug. 17 and closes Aug. 31.
"We've got our economic development specialist working on a program that will basically give a $500 grant to any business that applies that meets the guidelines for that program," explained City Administrator Mary Kennedy. "We are finalizing what exactly those guidelines will be. Essentially as long as you meet those guidelines you will be able to take advantage of that grant."
Kennedy encourages all small businesses in Blue Earth with fewer than 50 employees to apply for the grant.
To apply, go to City Hall and pick up an application or go to BEcity.org.
