Faribault man dies after being hit while bike riding on Sakatah Trail

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a Faribault man has died after being hit by a truck while riding his bike on the Sakatah Trail Tuesday.
Captain Paul Barta with the sheriff’s office says the accident happened just before 3:30 Tuesday at the Sakatah Trail Crossing of Blue Earth County Road 189, east of Madison Lake.
.A pickup truck heading south on County Road 189 collided with a bicycle rider crossing the road heading west. The bicycle rider, 66-year-old Earl Pofahl of Faribault, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene but died Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was uninjured.
The sheriff’s office says the Sakatah Trail crossing of County Road 189 is signed in both directions requiring users of the trail to stop for vehicle traffic.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.
