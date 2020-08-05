Health department urging parents to keep children up-to-date on immunizations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Health officials say we are still “many months away” from widespread distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, but they’re reminding parents to keep their children up-to-date with other immunizations.
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the state has seen a recent drop in vaccinations among children. She attributes that partially to health care facilities temporarily closing to elective care, and parents’ apprehension to taking their kids to the doctor once facilities reopened.
On Wednesday, she urged parents to review their children’s immunization status, especially for infants.
“Vaccines are recommended at the time that they will provide the best protection, and when babies are at most risk,” Malcolm said. “Delaying vaccines leave kids vulnerable to serious, preventable diseases. Keeping babies on schedule with their immunizations is important so that they don’t have to catch up on their vaccinations later, as we could be at risk for outbreaks of other diseases if children are left unprotected.”
You can request a copy of your child’s immunization records without leaving your home. You can call the state health department at (612) 201-3980, or request the records online at health.state.mn.us/people/immunize. You can also contact your family doctor for those records.
