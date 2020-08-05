Hometown Business Connection: G&S Manufacturing

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — G&S Manufacturing is a locally owned company that does business all around the world.
“We are a job shop for heavy industrial steel, we do anything from bag houses, coal industry we are really into, steel frame construction, handrails, ladders, tanks... everything,” Patrick Stadick said. “We are just a job shop that does just about everything.”
G&S does it all from their location in Courtland.
Their products go to destinations all over the country and around the world.
Pat and Laura Stadick started the company in 1994, based on one large job in New Ulm. From there they have built a business that has withstood the test of time.
Their first challenge was the Great Recession of 2008.
”We had to layoff most of our workforce at the time for 4 to 6 weeks,” Pat said.
While that was their greatest challenge, it was also their greatest lesson learned.
”We kind of redid how we did everything there, we’ve gotten more diversified,” added Pat.
Making it through the Great Recession and the years that followed strengthened the company.
As more challenges would follow, Pat was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and then, of course, COVID-19 hit.
“That day that we got notice that COVID and only essential businesses would be open, we had one of our suppliers, actually two suppliers, 3M and one out of Chicago, that declared us essential, so we decided to stay open and put all the guidelines in place to keep people safe and we’ve been busy ever since,” Pat explained.
While diversification has been the key to their success, so have the people around them.
”Our employees are awesome, they are very talented,” Laura said. “They come, they show up every day.”
That includes, now, their son and daughter who work in the business with them.
“Everyone has a different role assigned to them, we each have our own areas, so we don’t overlap a lot,” Laura added. If we do have our differences, we leave them at work. They don’t tend to follow us home, which is great.”
