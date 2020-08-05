Kaus named president of Vetter Stone

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Vetter Stone Company announced Wednesday it has named Ben Kaus as president of the company and its subsidiary, Alabama Stone Company.
Kaus has been with the organization for six years and will become the fourth president in the company’s 66-year history.
Wednesday’s announcement naming Kaus as president of the company will allow CEO Ron Vetter to retain his current post, as well as take on the role of chairman.
“We are excited to name Ben as President and look forward to his leadership,” said Vetter. “Ben is the first non-family officer and leader of the company since its founding in 1954 following Paul J. Vetter, Sr., Howard Vetter and Ron Vetter. He brings rich leadership experience and operational knowledge that will continue the growth of the company. We are very proud to have Ben serve in this integral role of the company.”
Kaus began his career at Vetter Stone in 2014 as operations manager before becoming an officer of the company in 2016. In 2018, he was promoted to CEO.
