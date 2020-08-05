Local clinic receives grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Eastridge is giving a unique service to their patients at the clinic.
In 2017, one of the residents at the clinic came up with the idea to start a clinic garden.
"Four years ago one of our residents, Heather Wells, came up with the idea that one of the things that helps people manage both chronic medical conditions and mental health conditions is our diet. We realized a lot of people don't have access to fresh produce," Psychologist with the Family Medicine Residency Program, Rosean Bishop said.
Rosean Bishop, a Psychologist, lays out what fruits and vegetables go in the garden.
"This plot here is all different varieties of tomatoes, then we have different varieties of peppers, raspberries, strawberries," Bishop said.
Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership Awards has granted money to the clinic.
This grant will pay for a refrigerator for the produce and give more access to the patients.
"Sometimes, we will have produce that is ripe and we don't have anyone right now who is coming to pick it and we don't want it to go bad. The refrigerator will allow us to go ahead and pick those and then put then into the refrigerator. It will be right into our waiting area when you first come into the clinic so people can just go to the refrigerator and pick up the produce that way," Bishop said.
The clinic's garden is run solely by the community.
"Anybody who wants to volunteer, we would love to have them volunteers. As evidence by me you do not have to have expertise in gardening," Bishop said.
The clinic is giving patients more than just health care needs, they’re giving their patients a chance at a healthy lifestyle.
