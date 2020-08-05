Mankato Family YMCA takes big hit during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Like many local nonprofits, the Mankato Family YMCA has taken a huge hit due to COVID-19.
Since the pandemic began, the facility has lost 33 percent of its members. Memberships help support the facility’s programs, including mentorships, scholarships and more. The facility was eyeing the possibility of building another Mankato Family YMCA location on the east side of town last year, but that plan will have to wait.
“The YMCA board of directors, my bosses, have made the decision and I would agree with it wholeheartedly that we’re putting it on hold right now. Back in March many of the people who could be really good helpers with raising the money lost a lot of money in the stock market and this isn’t the right time to go out and ask for contributions while there are so many other worthwhile things to be contributing to right now, especially right now.”
Mankato Family YMCA has also had to limit some of its programs for the summer, including its day camp, which is limited to half of its typical capacity. If you would like to donate to help the Mankato Family YMCA keep its programs going,
