Mankato’s annual spring clean up starting Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s annual spring clean transitions to more of a summer clean up due to the pandemic.
The clean up is starting up tomorrow. The site at 501 South Victory Dr remains the same, but new safety measures will be in place. Residents are being asked to unload their own items this year to help avoid contact with others.
“Tomorrow is our first day, and that will be Friday’s or Monday’s garbage routes. Everyone got a flier in the mail or a postcard in the mail with a certain color on there. That tells you what day to bring your stuff to clean out,” says Joe Grabianowski from the City of Mankato.
Residents are also being asked not to drop off any mattresses or box springs. Those can be dropped off at the Ponderosa Landfill for a small fee.
