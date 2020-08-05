MDH: nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 629 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - COVID-19 daily death tolls in Minnesota have remained in the single digits for more than a month now.
There have been nine additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,629. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,237.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 629 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 57,779.
There are 51,223 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, there are 305 people hospitalized, 152 in ICU. Both of those figures are down slightly from the previous day.
5,373 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,090,303.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 264 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 46,491.
34,671 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 895.
498,036 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
