MnDOT: expect more motorcycles on I-90 for Sturgis

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers to keep an extra eye out for motorcyclists, with a major event just days away.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota starts Friday and runs through Aug. 16.
MnDOT expects high motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota and is asking motorists to do their part in keeping bikers safe.
So far this year, 33 motorcyclists have died on Minnesota roads.
