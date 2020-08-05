Two people injured after crash in Faribault County

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are injured following a crash in Faribault County.
It happened around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Trey Dyslin of Frost was westbound on County Road 4 and was struck by another vehicle headed southbound on 430th Avenue.
Dyslin and the other driver, 26-year-old Manuel Guzman-Martinez, of Windom, was initially transported to United Hospital District in Blue Earth. Dyslin was then airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.
Authorities say there were dogs in Dyslin’s vehicle. They were taken to a local vet clinic to be treated for their injuries.
