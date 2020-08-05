Valleyfair to remain closed this year

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KEYC) - Citing continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Valleyfair says it will remain closed for the remainder of the year
Officials with the Shakopee amusement park say they did work to create a COVID safety plan, but with the diminishing days of 2020, they made the difficult decision to stay closed.
The park says day tickets sold for the 2020 season will be valid through September 6, 2021. Season Passes for 2021 will be available for purchase beginning September 8 of this year.
