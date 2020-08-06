Boat sought in hit and run on West Lake Okoboji

Officials say a boat, traveling northbound hit another boat from behind, injuring 52-year-old Vaughn Wickman, of Spirit Lake, who was driving the boat that was struck. The DNR says the boat that caused the crash then fled the scene. Wickman was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he was treated for injuries. Officers attempted to locate the boat using a thermal imaging drone but were not successful. The boat is expected to have front end damage or scrape marks.