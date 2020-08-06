Bucks pose a challenge for MoonDogs; Dogs fall 8-4

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato MoonDogs, winners of their last two, are back home to take on the Waterloo Bucks.
The Bucks have been a challenge for the MoonDogs all season long, having won just 2 of 9 meetings heading into the match-up.
Dylan Phillips helped the Dogs to a hot start with a 1-run triple to take the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning.
Although, starting pitcher Jared Milch struggled against the Waterloo batters and the MoonDogs lost 8-4.
The two game series will conclude Friday, August 7th at 6:35 p.m. inside Franklin Rogers Park.
