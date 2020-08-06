Continuing the legacy, Ed Frederick’s commitment to agriculture education and research in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Earlier this week we brought you the story of Robert Hodgson and the impact he had on agricultural research and education in Waseca, kickstarting the long history of agricultural advancements in southern Minnesota.
We have more on the man who followed Hodgson in helping make agriculture in the region, the state and the country, what it is today.
“Bob Hodgson is a legend, in this particular area,” said Edward Frederick, previous superintendent, chancellor and instructor.
Frederick moved to Waseca from Crookston in 1963 after a job offer to be the superintendent of the University of Minnesota Southern Experiment Station and the Southern School of Agriculture the year after Bob Hodgson retired.
“I decided that, I thought about a minute and talked to my wife for about a half a minute and we decided yes, we were interested,” said Frederick.
Influence from Hodgson's writings taught Frederick everything he needed to know about Waseca before he arrived.
“And boy he was playing up, this was the center of agriculture and the best farm land in the country, and the best farm land in the world and not only that, the people here do think highly of research and highly of education.” said Frederick, “so it sounded just like the things I was interested in. My passion was agriculture, I grew up on a farm, I grew up with 4-H and FFA, agriculture was all I wanted to do.”
Upon arrival to Waseca, Frederick moved into a house located on the experiment station, previously lived in by Hodgson, as he prepared to take over Hodgson’s previous role with the School of Agriculture.
“The School of Agriculture was agriculture, business and homemaking, and then high school classes, but they were there for six months in residence, they had to stay on campus, and six months out in the work experience program,” said Frederick.
In 1969, Minnesota legislature made the decision to close the School of Agriculture, and created a two-year technical college of agriculture, naming Frederick as the provost of the college, eventually changing the title to chancellor.
“University of Minnesota, Waseca started in 1971 and that was an institution that was started from the bottom up,” said Frederick.
Frederick hit the ground running, recruiting faculty from across the country to teach in the many sectors of the college including veterinary work and horticulture.
“The name of the college got out there and it got to really be recognized as a national institution before it was over with, but it was the faculty members and what the staff and the students did that actually got the job done,” said Frederick.
The college opened doors for students and staff alike.
“We ended up with people who graduated with a two-year degree an associate of applied science degree that could go into farming, go into agribusiness, go into horticulture, go into veterinary assistance or go onto college if they wanted to,” said Frederick.
The University of Minnesota Waseca survived until 1992, serving around 20,000 students during its time. Frederick's work went beyond educating students as he sought to educate the community as well.
“The Minnesota Historical Society put up bids for all communities to apply for this agricultural interpretive center, we utilized our advisory committee to be a planning committee for it,” said Frederick.
Work then began to bring the Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center to Waseca.
“You had to have a 50,000 dollars plus a plan to apply for this, so we had a person who was a farmer in residence, you know most college have artists in residence, but we didn’t, we had a farmer in residence,” said Frederick, “so he was at this first meeting when we met with this group and he stood up and said, I’d be willing, we’re starting to retire form farming, I’d be willing to put up 40 acres of land.”
Waseca was then selected as the location for the interpretive center, known as Farmamerica, established in 1978, with big thanks to the acre donation from Roy and Marcie Lukken.
“To tell the story of agriculture past, present and future, but it really was making people aware of agriculture and the importance of agriculture and the importance of this area,” said Frederick.
Frederick served as the primary chancellor for the life of the University of Minnesota, Waseca, served as a founding member on the board of directors for Farmamerica and continues to stay involved with the interpretive center and the community through organizations like the Minnesota FFA Alumni Association.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.