Decision expected on back to school week of August 17

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With about a month to go before school begins, parents of students within Mankato Area Public Schools will need to wait a couple of weeks to hear the district’s final plan for fall learning.
Superintendent Paul Peterson says that decision will likely be made the week of August 17. In the meantime, the district has been collecting data from state health officials on COVID-19 cases in the region. They’ve also been receiving more feedback from parents on whether they are committed to distance learning or returning their child to school safely.
“Overwhelmingly people are indicating that they intend to send their kids to school. We’re only at 25 percent return rate right now but we have less than 10 percent indicating that will opt into this distance learning mode for at least the start of the school year,” says Peterson.
Peterson says if they do decide to hold in-person learning, funding for personal protective equipment for each school will come from both the CARES Act and likely the district’s budget.
