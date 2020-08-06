Frandsen Bank and Trust breaks ground at new North Mankato location

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A project two years in the works broke ground Thursday morning as Frandsen Bank and Trust moves one of their local corporate offices to its new location.
The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the new location on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato.
Those involved with the project say the new two-story building will include historic downtown North Mankato elements.
Construction is expected to begin next week and wrap up in July 2021.
”They’ve been at their current facility for a long time and they wanted to introduce a new concept, a new feel for their clients that makes it easier for them to bank and do their business,” said Ryan Evenson, president of APX Construction Group.
Customers should not be impacted throughout the construction process.
