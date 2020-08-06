Iowa DNR asking for public’s help locating boat involved in hit-and-run

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help in locating a boat that was involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:35 p.m. near Manhattan Point on West Lake Okoboji.
Officials say a boat, traveling northbound, hit another boat from behind, injuring 52-year-old Vaughn Wickman of Spirit Lake, who was driving the boat that was struck.
Officials add that the boat that caused the crash then fled the scene.
Wickman was transported to a local hospital via ambulance where he was treated for his injuries.
Officers attempted to locate the boat that fled the scene using a thermal imagine drone but were unsuccessful.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa DNR at (712) 260-1018 or by sending an email to Steve.Reighard@dnr.iowa.gov.
Officials say the boat in question is expected to have front end damage or scrape marks.
