MDH releases new data recommending how school districts should start year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health updated its data set guiding Minnesota schools’ fall learning plans on Thursday.
The new data recommends in-person learning for school districts in 46 counties, an increase of six counties since the data was first released on July 30.
Many southern Minnesota counties saw improvements in the metric that is being watched very closely, which is the number of new cases in each county per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period.
Some Minnesota counties in which this metric decreased significantly includes Murray and Watonwan Counties. Both counties decreased by nearly 20 cases, meaning the state no longer recommends schools in both counties to begin the year in a distance learning setting.
Blue Earth County dropped below 30 new cases per 10,000 residents in the latest data release, meaning school districts should consider an all-hybrid learning approach to begin the year.
New data is scheduled to be released every Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Explore the map below to learn what back to school might look like in your school district.
