MDH: seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 867 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Many school districts paying close attention to the daily COVID-19 data released by state health officials.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 867 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 58,640.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,636. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,240.
There are 51,604 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 6, there are 319 people hospitalized, 153 in ICU.
5,421 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,105,094.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 418 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 47,141.
35,510 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 895.
505,051 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
