14 Minnesota bars, restaurants now in compliance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 14 Minnesota bars and restaurants that received a warning letter for not complying with Governor Tim Walz’s COVID-19 executive order are now in compliance.
In July, DPS agents and law enforcement spent two weeks surveilling 919 restaurants looking for violations, including lack of social distancing and not abiding by capacity restrictions and the mask requirement. Ten warning letters were sent to businesses that violated all areas of emphasis. Four additional letters were sent to those violating the order. Since that incident, state officials say no additional warning letters have been sent to Minnesota businesses.
