MPCA launches electric school bus grant program

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - In a few years, more Minnesota students may be hopping on an electric school bus to get to school.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency launched a new pilot project for electric school buses. The project is meant to support cleaner vehicle technology and reduce harmful air pollution. It’s also another step toward achieving Minnesota’s goal of reducing GHG emissions by 80% by 2050.
“we’re using a portion of the Volkswagon settlement dollars to invest up to $3 million in electric school buses in communities across Minnesota,” says MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop.
MPCA says replacing one diesel bus with an electric model can reduce GHG emissions by at least 29 tons. That’s the equivalent of removing six-passenger vehicles from Minnesota roads. There will be at least six of these electric school buses on Minnesota roads in 2022. Currently, there is one electric school bus in Minnesota, serving the Lakeville Public School District.
