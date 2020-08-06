Back-to-back suits seek to dissolve NRA, its charitable arm

The Washington, D.C., attorney general has been investigating the NRA Foundation for more than a year. It said its investigation determined that low membership and lavish spending left the NRA with financial problems and so it exploited the foundation to remain afloat. It offered as an example two $5 million loans that the NRA Foundation board approved in 2017 and 2018 despite the NRA's financial problems, and then repeatedly granted requests to extend and modify the loan.