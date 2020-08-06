Rev. John Levoir resigns from Diocese of New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Reverend John LeVoir announces his resignation as bishop of the Diocese of New Ulm.
The Diocese cited health reasons for the 74-year-old Bishop’s resignation. LeVoir was appointed bishop of New Ulm in 2008 and is now considered retired.
According to the Diocese of New Ulm, LeVoir has been undergoing a physical and psychological assessment at a hospital in Michigan since early July. He is expected to remain there for therapy until early September.
No timeline has been set for the appointment of a new bishop. However, the search for a replacement will begin immediately, being conducted primarily by the Vatican.
