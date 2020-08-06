Sexually transmitted diseases increase statewide

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health finds Blue Earth County had a total of 524 cases of Chlamydia with a rate of 819 last year. MDH says it’s part of a statewide rise in sexually transmitted diseases. Officials are specifically concerned about the increase in syphilis, with more than 1100 cases reported in 2019, a 23 percent increase from the year before. Chlamydia saw an increase of 4 percent in cases from 2018, while gonorrhea cases increased by 7 percent from the previous year.