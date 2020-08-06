Waseca plans for the upcoming school year

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waseca School District is working on its flexible learning plan. It’s five levels of learning. Those plans range from all students in school to distance learning. Eric Hudspith, the Waseca Superintendent, says he thought the initial statement from the Governor was a positive one and balanced approach for the next school year. He states that they’re listening to the school board and community about what would be the best fit for Waseca schools.
“Right now, we’re taking to our school board what hybrid learning would look like for our student and what distance learning would look like for our students. That we can respond later that month with developing how we’re actually going to start our school year. Right now, our focus has been emphasizing what those plans will look like and talking to our board and community about that. That when we decide which plan we’re in, we know how we’re going to be educating our kids,” The Waseca Superintendent, Eric Hudspith said.
Hudspith believes he can create a plan that is bet customized to the Waseca school district and still stay to the health guidelines put in place.
They’re planning to have a final decision by August 20th.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.