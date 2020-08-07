Albert Lea man arrested following drive-by shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - A 29-year-old Albert Lea man is arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 900 block of 4th Street West in Albert Lea around 4 p.m. yesterday. Authorities say they spoke with the victim, who said the suspect identified as Anthony Barela, stopped his car on Front Street and fired a small-caliber weapon at him before fleeing the scene. Officials say the victim and the suspect do know each other. The victim was not injured.
Barela was found at his home and taken into custody on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, drive-by shooting, and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.
