Authorities report burglary in Kelso Township

KELSO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reported a recent burglary in Kelso Township, which is approximately 6 miles south of the city of Arlington.
Authorities say the suspect(s) stole a silver-plated serving set and an antique Singer Featherweight sewing machine in a black case after gaining entry into the house and the outbuildings on the farm.
The home and outbuildings were not occupied during the time of the incident, which occurred between 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 6.
Law enforcement officials did not provide an estimated value of the stolen items.
A news release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains ongoing.
