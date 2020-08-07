Authorities report burglary in Kelso Township

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reported a recent burglary in Kelso Township, which is approximately 6 miles south of the city of Arlington. (Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Rinehart | August 7, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 4:39 PM

KELSO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reported a recent burglary in Kelso Township, which is approximately 6 miles south of the city of Arlington.

Authorities say the suspect(s) stole a silver-plated serving set and an antique Singer Featherweight sewing machine in a black case after gaining entry into the house and the outbuildings on the farm.

The home and outbuildings were not occupied during the time of the incident, which occurred between 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 6.

Law enforcement officials did not provide an estimated value of the stolen items.

A news release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains ongoing.

