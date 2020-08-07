Final decision on learning plan for Mankato Schools in 2 weeks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Public Schools District says they'll make a final decision on the type of learning for the upcoming year in two weeks.
In an email to parents, Superintendent Paul Peterson says the final decision is expected on Friday, August 21. Peterson says they anticipate using in-person, hybrid and distance learning throughout the year as COVID-19 conditions change.
The district also shared their Back to School Plan with parents with information on health and safety protocols, transportation, food service and details on learning delivery models for elementary, middle and high school levels.
Specific to MAPS hybrid learning:
· Students in grades PreK-5 will attend school daily with strict social distancing and capacity guidelines in place.
· Students in grades 6-8 and 9-12 will follow a school schedule that rotates between in-person and distance learning. Middle and high school schedules identifying individual student days on-campus will be shared by schools.
Mankato Area Public Schools says the learning delivery models used during the upcoming year will be based largely on local public health data regarding COVID-19. As of today, local public health data has improved and now points to a hybrid model for MAPS elementary students (PreK-5) and secondary students (grades 6-12).
