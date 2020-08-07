Highway 15 detour starts Monday

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A detour begins Monday on Highway 15 in New Ulm. Crews will work to adjust manholes and water valve castings.
Two separate detours will be in place for commercial trucks and passenger vehicles.
The detour for passenger vehicles will be between 4th and 14th Streets with traffic carried on South Minnesota Street and South State Street.
Truck traffic should take 20th South Street, Highway 14, and 7th North Street.
South Broadway Street from 4th to 14th Street will be completely closed for two to three days. Drivers should also expect temporary lane closures near that area.
The project is expected to be completed in five to six days, weather pending.
