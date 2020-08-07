Bethany Lutheran College resumes classes

“We’ve set aside two wings in two dorm facilities for quarantine if needed. If isolation is needed the college owns a number of houses in the neighborhood. Normally, we rent those but, we’ve had to ask renters to vacate and we’re keeping those houses available for isolation situations. Students also have the option of going home if they contract Covid and then they can recover there. I think we are well prepared for the possibility of cases on campus if that should occur,” Schwartz explained.