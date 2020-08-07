Bethany Lutheran College resumes classes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College is planning on having students return to campus this fall.
They’re offering in-person and online classes for the school year.
BLC is taking extra precautions with the health and safety of their students.
The college is supplying them with a Covid-19 package which includes a face mask, disinfecting wipes and tissues.
“Bethany is going to open for in-person classes, but for those who are not comfortable with in-person. We’re utilizing something that is called the high flex model which a number of colleges and universities are doing. This allows students to either attend in-person class or synchronously meaning same time they can watch the lecture online,” explained Lance Schwartz, director of institutional communication at Bethany Lutheran College.
There are some big changes being made at Bethany.
There is going to be more grab-n-go options for food instead of going to the cafeteria. As well as new guidelines for intramural sports and modified rules for the living spaces at BLC.
“We’ve set aside two wings in two dorm facilities for quarantine if needed. If isolation is needed the college owns a number of houses in the neighborhood. Normally, we rent those but, we’ve had to ask renters to vacate and we’re keeping those houses available for isolation situations. Students also have the option of going home if they contract Covid and then they can recover there. I think we are well prepared for the possibility of cases on campus if that should occur,” Schwartz explained.
The move-in date for students is Aug. 22 and in-person classes resume Aug. 25.
