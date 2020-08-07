Minnesota nears 60,000 COVID-19 total confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota now nears 60,000 total confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 556 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 59,185.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,640. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,241.
There are 51,940 people who are no longer isolated.
There are 155 people currently in the ICU, up slightly from Thursday, while a total of 300 people are currently hospitalized.
5,458 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,121,299.
Minnesota’s latest outbreak happened after a group gathered in Becker County to attend the funeral of a loved one. Despite wearing masks and taking precautions, 30 people contracted COVID-19, including five who were hospitalized.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 47,736 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
36,267 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 912.
510,527 people have been tested statewide.
