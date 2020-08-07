North Mankato pop-up market sells business collaboration, local goods too

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A group of businesses collaborated Friday at Circle Inn in North Mankato and set up a pop-up shopping event.
The group of businesses came together to support one another after two local entrepreneurs met at a networking event earlier this year.
Jeni Bobholz, owner of the Circle Inn, and Kate Hansen of Cabin Number Four met at a One Million Cups roundtable and decided to bring together businesses while also offering locally manufactured products.
“I launched my brand right as the pandemic started,” Hansen said. “I think April 1 was when I put my stuff out there, so it was really helpful that she jumped on board and really was pushing for me to get out there and do this. So I’m excited to work with [Jeni] on is.”
Similar pop-up markets organized by local businesses are planned throughout this summer.
