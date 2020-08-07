Osmonson announces retirement from SouthPoint’s board of directors

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — SouthPoint Financial Credit Union Board of Directors Chair Gordon “Gordie” Osmonson recently announced his retirement.
Osmonson has been an instrumental part of SouthPoint Financial Credit Union’s history since becoming a member 60 years ago.
“Gordie’s leadership, passion for our purpose and desire to make a difference in our communities has impacted thousands of people and spanned multiple generations,” SouthPoint CEO Jay Gostonczik said. “We are grateful for the time we were blessed to have him and he will be greatly missed as he retires.”
Osmonson was first appointed to the board of directors in 1976 and has served as the board’s chairperson for all 24 of those years.
“We truly thank Gordie for his volunteerism, dedication and helping SouthPoint become a trusted financial partner,” Gostonczik said.
Matt Lux, the previous vice chairperson, will fill the board chairperson vacancy, with Mike Krueger, a previous director of the board, serving as vice chairperson.
Osmonson has also been a member of the Sleepy Eye Lion’s Club for 58 years and served twice as president during his time on the organization’s board of directors. In addition, he served as a board member of the Sleepy Eye Medical Center for 24 years and spent 15 years as the board’s chairperson, is a Junior Achievement and Biz Town volunteer and representative and volunteers for St. Mary’s Church, the American Legion and Brown County United Way.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.