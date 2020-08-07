Osmonson announces retirement from SouthPoint’s board of directors

Osmonson has also been a member of the Sleepy Eye Lion’s Club for 58 years and served twice as president during his time on the organization’s board of directors. In addition, he served as a board member of the Sleepy Eye Medical Center for 24 years and spent 15 years as the board’s chairperson, is a Junior Achievement and Biz Town volunteer and representative and volunteers for St. Mary’s Church, the American Legion and Brown County United Way.